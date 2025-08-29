Tokyo [Japan], August 29 (ANI): Members of the Indian diaspora in Tokyo are enthusiastically awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan.

Advertisement

Speaking about the visit, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "We are feeling privileged and honoured to welcome PM Modi here. We feel proud that India is flourishing and shining."

Advertisement

Another member, who has been living in Japan for 12 years, expressed excitement, saying, "I have been living in Japan for 12 years. We are all very excited to welcome PM Modi. This visit will unite Indians in Japan."

Advertisement

Sharing his perspective, a resident from Mumbai, Maharashtra, said, "I am from Mumbai, Maharashtra and have been staying in Japan for the past 6 years. We are very excited to meet PM Modi."

Meanwhile, a diaspora member from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, said, "I am from Varanasi, UP, and I am feeling very proud as PM Modi will be arriving in Japan. We are proud to say that the Prime Minister of our nation is Narendra Modi."

People from the Japanese community will welcome PM Modi by reciting the Gayatri Mantra and other mantras.

The enthusiastic reception underscores the deep connection and pride of the Indian community in Japan, who are eagerly preparing to welcome the Prime Minister.

As they await his arrival, PM Modi is set to begin his two-day visit, which includes a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, for the annual summit.

During the summit, the two leaders will focus on further bolstering ties between the two countries.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Ishiba, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Japan from August 29 to 30, and will then depart for China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Both Prime Ministers will conduct an in-depth review of their ties, take stock of progress over the last few years across multiple domains, and exchange views on regional and global issues of importance.

The summit will also provide an opportunity to launch several new initiatives to build greater resilience in the relationship and respond to emerging opportunities and challenges. The program includes a visit outside Tokyo, which is highlighted as a notable part of the itinerary for the two leaders.

PM Modi's visit further includes interactions with several other political leaders from Japan, as well as with Friends of India in Japan. He will also participate in a business leaders' forum with captains of the Japanese and Indian industry, aimed at deepening trade, investment, and technology ties between the two countries.

This visit marks PM Modi's first standalone trip to Japan in nearly seven years and his first annual summit with Prime Minister Ishiba. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)