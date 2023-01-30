Indian diaspora protests against BBC docu in US

ANI

Washington, January 29

The Indian diaspora on Saturday held a protest against the BBC documentary series “India: The Modi Question” at Fremont in the San Francisco Bay area of California.

While protesting at Fremont, people carried banners which said, “BBC IS A BOGUS Broadcasting Corporation” and “Indian Diaspora rejects BBC’s Sinister and Biased Documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

UK’s national broadcaster BBC aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi’s tenure as Gujarat CM during the riots of 2002.