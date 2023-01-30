Indian diaspora protests against BBC docu in US

Washington, January 29
The Indian diaspora on Saturday held a protest against the BBC documentary series “India: The Modi Question” at Fremont in the San Francisco Bay area of California.
While protesting at Fremont, people carried banners which said, “BBC IS A BOGUS Broadcasting Corporation” and “Indian Diaspora rejects BBC’s Sinister and Biased Documentary against Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.
UK’s national broadcaster BBC aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi’s tenure as Gujarat CM during the riots of 2002.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget today; all eyes on tax slabs?
Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tight rope walk for Finance M...
Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi assassinations not martyrdom but 'accidents': Uttarakhand minister
The minister also credited PM Modi for the smooth conclusion...
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad
The fatalities include 10 women and three children