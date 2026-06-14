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Home / World / Indian diaspora shares emotional connect after meeting PM Modi during France visit

Indian diaspora shares emotional connect after meeting PM Modi during France visit

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ANI
Updated At : 04:38 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the Indian diaspora in Nice.

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Members of the community gathered in large numbers, waving the tricolour and expressing a strong emotional connection during his visit.

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Several members of the diaspora shared their experiences, describing the moment as deeply meaningful.

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A student from Muzaffarnagar, Hasnain Zaidi, said that seeing the Prime Minister abroad made him feel a sense of belonging far from home.

Speaking to ANI, Zaidi said, "I am from Muzaffarnagar and have been here for 5 years as a student. Living abroad, one often feels like an outsider in a foreign land. But seeing PM Modi today, it feels as though someone from our own home has arrived, right here in a foreign country where, otherwise, no one even knows us..."

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Another diaspora member, Shrishail, recalled his long association with India and previous interactions with the Prime Minister, saying the meeting was personally satisfying and memorable.

"I have observed him (PM Modi) very closely, as I have been in Gujarat since 2001 for 25 years. For the past two years, I have been here in France. I met him last year as well, when he visited the ITER site. He provided significant support to the ITER project. Meeting him again today was deeply satisfying," Shrishail said.

A Kathak dancer, Isabelle Anna, also expressed pride in showcasing Indian classical dance forms, noting it as a privilege to perform before the Prime Minister.

"It's actually a privilege to perform in front of the Prime Minister, and we were quite impressed with my colleagues, and I'm happy that I could present some Kathak and some Odissi with my other dancers, and some Bharatnatyam," Anna said.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Nice, marking the start of his visit to France that will also include engagements in Evian and Paris, aimed at deepening India's bilateral and multilateral partnerships. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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