Indian embassy advises its citizens in Saudi Arabia to stay indoors amid security crisis

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 13 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Riyadh has issued a comprehensive security advisory for all Indian nationals residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, urging them to prioritise safety and strictly observe official guidelines amid the ongoing security situation.

"In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels," the Embassy stated in an advisory shared on X.

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Addressing the spread of unverified information online, the Embassy strongly cautioned citizens against sharing content related to the incidents. "Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events," the advisory noted.

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Despite the heightened security situation, the mission confirmed that diplomatic and consular services remain operational. "Embassy of India, Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced passport/attestation services through VFS, are continuing to function normally," the statement affirmed.

Providing an update on the October 10 attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, the Embassy confirmed the completion of funeral rites for an Indian victim. "The funeral rites of late Mr. Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack were completed on October 12, 2026 in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family," the Embassy detailed, adding that the "Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral".

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Regarding other Indian nationals impacted by the strike, the advisory disclosed that "4 persons currently remain in ICU, 4 are receiving medical care in the normal ward, while 3 persons have been discharged". "The Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support," the mission added.

Addressing transportation disruptions, the advisory highlighted that "The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced the suspension of operations at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh," while "Flight operations at other major airports such as Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina are continuing but face some disruptions".

Indian carriers have temporarily halted their services to the Kingdom. "Air India and Air India Express flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have been suspended until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 1345 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time)". Additionally, "Akasa Air has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 0900 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time)". Similarly, "Indigo Airlines has suspended flight operations to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina until October 17, 2026, as per the information available at 0940 hrs on October 13 (Saudi time)".

Meanwhile, foreign carriers continue limited operations. "Scheduled flights by Saudia airlines continue to operate from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam-Lucknow sector," the Embassy clarified.

"Indian nationals are advised to remain in regular contact with respective airlines and verify the latest status of their flights," the advisory recommended. For those needing to leave urgently, "Indian nationals in emergency who wish to depart Saudi Arabia may also avail flights available from airports in neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain. However, it may be noted that this is subject to obtaining visa from the respective country as per their rules".

On visa extensions caused by travel disruptions, Saudi authorities have offered temporary relief. "As informed by the concerned Saudi authorities, Indian nationals who have arrived in Saudi Arabia on Visit/Tourist/Umrah/Business visas but forced to overstay their visa due to non-availability of flights, would be allowed to exit without payment of fines," the advisory shared, while emphasising that "it is important that people whose visas have expired should exit the Kingdom at the earliest as soon as flights become available".

To assist the community, "the Embassy has opened 24x7 Control Room to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia". Distressed citizens can contact the control room via telephone at +966-11-488469 or toll-free within KSA at 8002471234, via WhatsApp messages at +966-536216082, or by email at cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in.

The Embassy concluded by encouraging community members to follow its official social media handles for legitimate updates on X.

The advisory comes as tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen’s Houthi movement are escalating sharply amid an official evacuation order for a key energy facility in Sana'a, prompting an immediate threat of direct retaliatory strikes on the Saudi capital.

The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition issued an urgent warning to residents in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital, advising them to vacate the area surrounding an energy site ahead of planned military action.

Official Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki announced that "the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests civilians to evacuate the site of the Yemeni Oil Company / Al-Sabah Central Station in Sana'a, according to the illustrative map of the site, for their safety." He clarified that the evacuation order was issued "for the purpose of carrying out a qualitative operation."

In immediate response to the coalition's warning, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree issued a direct counter-threat warning of attacks on Riyadh if the strikes in Sana'a proceed.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the Saudi enemy that any attacks on the capital Sana'a, will be met with a harsh and painful response in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh," Saree stated in a statement shared on Telegram. (ANI)

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