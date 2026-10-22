Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia extending full support to affected pilgrims: MEA

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): India's diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

Tragedy struck on Wednesday when an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Dammam resulted in the death of an Indian national among two fatalities, alongside two other Indian nationals sustaining injuries.

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According to official figures released by the MEA, approximately 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled back to India over the past week, utilising available flights.

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"This is in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights and have travelled back to India over the past week," the ministry stated. "Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest. Our Embassy and Consulate, with the support from community volunteers, are extending all possible welfare assistance. 24×7 Control Rooms have been established to help Indian nationals and regular advisories are being issued."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia confirmed that it was gathering further details and reaching out to the families affected following the Dammam airport attack.

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"Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," the embassy noted in a post on X.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) reported that Wednesday's attack targeting the facility claimed two lives, comprising one Indian resident and one Saudi citizen, while leaving eight individuals injured.

Providing a comprehensive breakdown via X, the Saudi civil aviation authority clarified, "Further to its earlier statement regarding the attack that targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on the evening of Wednesday, October 21, 2026, corresponding to 10 Jumada Al-Awwal 1448 AH, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the number of fatalities has risen to (2) after an additional fatality was confirmed, involving (1) Saudi citizen and (1) Indian resident. The number of the injured remains at (8), including (1) Saudi citizen, and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Indian, (2) Yemeni, (2) Bangladeshi and (1) Nepalese. Their injuries range from minor to critical, and they are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals."

The Saudi civil aviation authority added that it is coordinating closely with relevant departments to evaluate structural damage, verify facility safety, protect personnel and passengers, and uphold the security of the national aviation network. Operations at the airport have since resumed, alongside the restoration of normal air traffic flows.

Meanwhile, New Delhi issued a strong condemnation of ongoing attacks directed at civilian and energy infrastructure within Saudi Arabia, encompassing the Dammam airport strike and an incident at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field, while voicing hope for a swift return to peace and normalcy across the region.

"We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the MEA stated.

Reaffirming New Delhi's firm stance, the ministry added, "We also reiterate that the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest." (ANI)

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