Indian Embassy, consulates celebrate Independence Day in US

Washington DC [US], August 16 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in the US hosted the 79th Independence Day celebrations on Friday (local time), with Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra hoisting the tricolour at India House.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Celebrating the 79th Independence Day of India! Ambassador Shri Vinay Kwatra hoisted the tricolour at India House. Members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India participated in the ceremony."

The Consulate General of India in Seattle also marked the occasion with an official flag-hoisting ceremony at its premises, attended by several dignitaries, followed by a cultural segment that included a Bharatanatyam performance, patriotic songs, and dances showcasing India's diverse traditions.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "The Consulate General of India, Seattle hosted the 79th Independence Day celebrations with the official flag hoisting ceremony at the Consulate premises. Several dignitaries attended the inaugural ceremony, which featured a vibrant cultural segment, including a Bharatanatyam performance, soulful renditions of patriotic songs, and graceful dance performance showcasing India's diverse traditions. Later today, the Indian Tricolour will be proudly hoisted atop the iconic Space Needle, the defining symbol of Seattle's skyline."

The Indian Consulate in New York also held Independence Day celebrations.

