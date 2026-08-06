Indian Embassy coordinating with Nepal to ensure safety of Indian pilgrims: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is coordinating closely with Nepali authorities and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Nepal, particularly in cases involving documentation issues, medical emergencies and adverse weather.

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In a written reply, Singh said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had received several requests for assistance from Indian citizens stranded in Nepal after travelling for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra without obtaining the required Chinese visas and entry permits through private tour operators.

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He said the MEA had issued an advisory on June 27, 2026, urging pilgrims not to commence their journey from India until they had secured all the necessary travel documents required for the yatra.

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In June, the MEA issued an advisory for Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through private tour operators after receiving several requests for assistance from pilgrims stranded in Nepal due to the absence of the required Chinese visas and entry permits.

The MEA advised pilgrims not to commence their journey from India until they had obtained all the necessary travel documents required to complete the yatra, warning that travelling without confirmed documentation or in anticipation of securing permits later significantly increases the risk of being stranded.

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The ministry also urged pilgrims to ensure that the tour operator they choose is duly registered and authorised before undertaking the pilgrimage.

Singh further informed the Parliament that the MEA-organised Kailash Mansarovar Yatra did not take place between 2020 and 2024 following the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent non-renewal of yatra arrangements by the Chinese side.

He said the Government of India consistently took up the issue with Chinese authorities through diplomatic channels, leading to the resumption of the pilgrimage in 2025. According to Singh, 688 pilgrims participated in the MEA-organised Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025.

Highlighting the assistance provided to Indian nationals in Nepal, Singh said the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu works closely with local authorities whenever pilgrims encounter challenges due to inclement weather, health emergencies or documentation-related issues.

"The Embassy of India in Kathmandu maintains effective coordination with Nepali authorities and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian pilgrims. This includes activities such as timely evacuation, shelter, medical treatment and other support to Indian nationals, wherever required," Singh said.

In a separate written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Singh clarified that the Government does not provide direct financial assistance, subsidies or reimbursements to individual Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims, including senior citizens or economically weaker sections.

He said the MEA facilitates the pilgrimage on a self-financing basis by coordinating transportation, accommodation, food, medical examinations, guides and other logistical arrangements, while also working with the governments of China and the Indian states of Uttarakhand and Sikkim for the smooth conduct of the yatra. (ANI)

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