Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan celebrates 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Baku [Azerbaijan], August 15 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan celebrated the 80th Independence Day on Saturday with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour, with enthusiastic participation of members of the Indian diaspora and Azerbaijani citizens.

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According to the Embassy, the celebrations commenced with the soulful rendition of India's National Song, 'Vande Mataram,' followed by the hoisting of the National Flag by Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan. The gathering then joined in singing the National Anthem of India, 'Jana Gana Mana,' marking the occasion with a strong sense of pride and patriotism.

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Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Abhay Kumar recalled the extraordinary sacrifices of India's freedom fighters and reflected on the country's remarkable journey over the past eight decades. He highlighted how India, from a newly independent nation in 1947 facing enormous challenges, has emerged as one of the world's major economies, the world's largest democracy, and a leading voice of the Global South.

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The Ambassador underlined that India's progress has been founded on democracy, diversity, constitutional values, scientific temper, and inclusive development. He highlighted India's achievements in science and technology, including its space programme and Chandrayaan missions, digital public infrastructure, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy. He also emphasised India's commitment to sustainable development and its vision of 'Viksit Bharat'--a prosperous, modern, inclusive, and self-confident India.

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Referring to India's global outlook, Ambassador Abhay Kumar said that India's engagement with the world continues to be guided by the timeless philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" -- the world is one family, and its commitment to working with partners for peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

During the programme, Ambassador Abhay Kumar also read out the message of President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Independence Day, sharing with the gathering the President's reflections and greetings on this important national occasion.

The celebrations also recognised the enthusiastic participation of members of the wider community in various initiatives of the Embassy.

Certificates were distributed to the winners of the 'Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz', celebrating their knowledge and interest in India. Certificates were also presented to participants of the ICCR-supported virtual workshops on traditional Indian art forms, specially organised by the Embassy, covering Madhubani, Warli, Gond and Phad painting traditions.

The celebrations concluded on a warm and festive note, with guests being served specially prepared Indian snacks, while the air reverberated with patriotic songs, adding to the spirit of pride and celebration on India's 80th Independence Day.

According to the embassy, the occasion served as a celebration of India's glorious journey over the past eight decades and a reaffirmation of the nation's commitment to building a prosperous, inclusive, innovative, and confident India for the future. (ANI)

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