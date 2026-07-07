Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan organises first-ever 'Great Indian Mango Festival' in Baku

Baku [Azerbaijan], July 7 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Baku hosted the Great Indian Mango Festival on Sunday (July 5), bringing the authentic flavours of India's celebrated 'King of Fruits' to Azerbaijan.

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As per the Embassy release, the festival attracted an overwhelming response, drawing a large gathering that included Ambassadors from various countries and international organisations, members of the diplomatic corps, prominent personalities from government and other organisations, representatives of the business community, media professionals, social media influencers, members of the Indian diaspora, and a large number of Azerbaijani citizens.

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The release said that even before the event commenced, the festival had generated considerable excitement on social media, with announcements and promotional content creating significant public interest.

The Embassy witnessed an enthusiastic turnout throughout the evening as visitors eagerly sampled a wide range of premium Indian mango varieties, including the world-renowned Alphonso, Badami, Kesar, and other popular varieties.

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Welcoming the guests, Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, expressed his happiness at the overwhelming response to the festival and described it as another important step in strengthening the cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Azerbaijan.

In his address, Ambassador Kumar noted that India is the world's largest producer of mangoes, cultivating hundreds of unique varieties across the country. He observed that each variety reflects India's rich geographical and agricultural diversity while offering distinct flavours, aromas, and textures.

Expressing confidence in the future of Indian mangoes in Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kumar said that considering the global popularity of mangoes, he believed the people of Azerbaijan would also develop a lasting appreciation for their exceptional taste and diversity. He expressed hope that Indian mangoes would become a welcome addition to Azerbaijani homes, dining tables, and kitchens. He also highlighted that, besides their rich flavour, mangoes are highly nutritious, being an excellent source of dietary fibre, essential vitamins, and antioxidants, making them a perfect combination of taste and wellness.

The festival received an enthusiastic response from Azerbaijani visitors, many of whom tasted Indian mangoes for the very first time. As per the Embassy release, Asif Mammadov, who experienced Indian mangoes for the first time, described the experience as "unforgettable". He said he was "blown away" by their rich taste and aroma, particularly enjoying the Alphonso and Badami varieties.

Calling Indian mangoes the true "King of Fruits," he remarked that no other fruit could match their richness of flavour and urged Azerbaijani importers and retail markets to make every effort to bring Indian mangoes to Azerbaijan. He also praised the traditional Indian Mango Lassi, describing it as one of the most refreshing beverages he had ever tasted.

Several other Azerbaijani visitors echoed similar sentiments, expressing the view that Indian mangoes could become a welcome addition to Azerbaijani households and that they looked forward to seeing them more widely available in local supermarkets and fruit markets.

Representatives from the hospitality industry, including Indian hoteliers and internationally acclaimed chefs working in Azerbaijan, also welcomed the initiative. They observed that hotels and restaurants frequently receive requests from Indian as well as international tourists for fresh mangoes, mango juice, mango lassi, and mango-based desserts during the summer season. They noted that a regular supply of quality Indian mangoes would help them better cater to this growing demand while further enriching Azerbaijan's culinary offerings.

The festival also featured vibrant cultural performances showcasing India's rich artistic heritage, adding a colourful cultural dimension to the celebration and reinforcing the strong cultural bonds between India and Azerbaijan.

With the availability of direct flights between India and Azerbaijan, growing consumer interest, and expanding tourism between the two countries, the prospects for Indian mangoes in the Azerbaijani market appear promising. India is home to a large number of experienced mango exporters who successfully supply premium-quality mangoes to markets across West Asia, Europe, North America, and many other regions of the world. The Embassy expressed confidence that, with growing awareness and commercial partnerships, Indian mangoes have the potential to establish a strong presence in Azerbaijan as well. (ANI)

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