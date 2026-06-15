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Home / World / Indian Embassy in Baku organises special yoga session ahead of International Day of Yoga 2026

Indian Embassy in Baku organises special yoga session ahead of International Day of Yoga 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 09:48 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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Baku [Azerbaijan], June 15 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Baku on Monday organised a special yoga session at India House in the lead up to the forthcoming International Day of Yoga 2026 celebrations.

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The event brought together a distinguished gathering that included a Member of Parliament of Azerbaijan, ambassadors, diplomats, prominent people from various fields, yoga enthusiasts from Azerbaijan and representatives of Indian diaspora associations.

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The session was led by renowned Azerbaijani yoga practitioner Irada Aliyeva. and featured a balanced sequence of yoga asanas, including Suryanamaskar, along with pranayama (breathing exercises) and dhyana (meditation).

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Addressing the participants, Ambassador Abhay Kumar expressed his gratitude to the esteemed guests for their presence and support. He highlighted the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga and encouraged everyone to make it a part of their daily routine.

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The ambassador noted that since the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga, the ancient practice has witnessed remarkable growth in popularity across the world.

He also extended a warm invitation to all attendees to participate in the grand International Day of Yoga celebrations scheduled for 21 June 2026.

The event was further enriched by live cultural performances by talented Azerbaijani artists and concluded with a delightful spread of Indian cuisine.

The special yoga session reflects the Embassy's ongoing commitment to promoting holistic wellness and strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Azerbaijan through the timeless tradition of yoga.

The International Day of Yoga has been observed annually on June 21 since 2015. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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