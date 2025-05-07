DT
PT
Home / World / Indian Embassy in Beijing reposts Defence Ministry statement on Operation Sindoor

Indian Embassy in Beijing reposts Defence Ministry statement on Operation Sindoor

The Embassy of India in Beijing amplified the Ministry of Defence's announcement of Operation Sindoor, a focused and calibrated military response targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.
ANI
Updated At : 06:11 AM May 07, 2025 IST
Beijing [China], May 7 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Beijing has reposted an official statement from the Indian Ministry of Defence confirming the launch of "Operation Sindoor," a targeted military operation carried out in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence stated, "India has launched Operation Sindoor, a precise and restrained response to the barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack that claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen. Focused strikes were carried out on nine #terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning."

The statement emphasised the operation's measured and non-escalatory nature. "Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India's calibrated and non-escalatory approach. This operation underscores India's resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation." The Ministry noted that a detailed briefing would follow later in the day.

The Ministry of Defence also issued a formal press release confirming the scope and targets of the strikes. "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

According to the press release, nine locations in total have been targeted. "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."

The ministry reiterated that the strikes are a direct consequence of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. "These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable."

The Indian Armed Forces stated that more operational details regarding Operation Sindoor would be provided in an upcoming official briefing later today. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

