Indian Embassy in China issues advisory for citizens stranded in Tibet during Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Beijing [China], September 10 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Beijing has issued an advisory for Indian citizens currently stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China, while undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal.

"The prevailing situation in Nepal has impacted the planned travel arrangements of Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal," the advisory stated.

It further said, "In view of ongoing developments, Indian citizens presently in the Tibet Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China are advised to exercise due caution. Given the high altitude and challenging terrain, they are advised to take the necessary care and precautions for their health and well-being."

The Embassy urged citizens to follow local advisories, noting, "They are also advised to follow advisories from local authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Beijing and Embassy of India, Kathmandu."

The advisory added that Indian nationals requiring assistance may reach out to the Embassy of India in Beijing or the Embassy of India in Kathmandu through designated helpline channels.

The advisory comes in the backdrop of escalating unrest in Nepal, where the death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z has risen to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening, highlighting the need for heightened caution for travellers in the region.

Issuing a release, the Health Ministry stated that 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment. Another 253 patients remain newly admitted.

The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is currently handling the largest caseload, treating 436 people. The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109. In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry said emergency services have been mobilised to cope with the surge in patients and instructed hospitals to remain on high alert.

Thousands of Nepali youths took to the streets of Kathmandu on September 8, demanding transparency and the lifting of the social media ban. The KP Sharma Oli-led government at the time defended the ban as a means to curb the spread of fake news. However, the move was criticised by rights groups, who said it was a tool for censorship.

The protesters, especially college and school-going students, highlighted broader frustrations over shrinking economic opportunities and persistent corruption. In a single day, at least 19 people were killed across the nation, with hundreds more injured.

The protest under the banner of Gen-Z Nepal saw a spree of shooting by security forces as they tried to break into the parliament. Police indiscriminately fired upon protesters with live rounds, followed by tear gas.

In Kathmandu, protesters marched from Maitighar to New Baneshwar, attempting to enter the Parliament building. The NHRC said Nepal's Constitution and international human rights law guarantee the right to peaceful dissent and called the escalation into vandalism and the use of excessive force by security personnel "regrettable."

The commission directed the government to implement high security measures to prevent further harm, provide relief and compensation to victims' families, ensure free treatment for the injured, and conduct a fair and thorough investigation to hold perpetrators accountable. Protesters were also urged to maintain peaceful and disciplined demonstrations. (ANI)

