Advertisement
Home / World / Indian Embassy in Germany celebrates International Day of Yoga

Indian Embassy in Germany celebrates International Day of Yoga

ANI
Updated At : 04:10 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
Berlin [Germany], June 23 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Germany celebrated the International Day of Yoga on Sunday with diplomats, friends of India, and Yoga practitioners.

The theme of the event was 'Yoga for One Earth. Yoga for One Health'.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated, "Glimpses of a one-of-a-kind celebration of International Day of Yoga 2025. Embassy of India in Berlin and The Tagore Centre hosted a serene Yoga session on two boats on Wannsee Lake in Berlin -- bringing together diplomats, friends of India and Yoga practitioners. The calm & scenic setting helped bring into focus this year's theme- 'Yoga for One Earth. Yoga for One Health'."

"Dresden celebrated 11th International Day of Yoga with enthusiastic participation by hundreds of Yoga practitioners at the city's historic Altmarkt. Embassy of India in Berlin and The Tagore Centre, in collaboration with Indian Association Dresden e.V., hosted Yoga session, with instructors from Art of Living Deutschland Sudarshan Kriya and supported by TU Dresden and the City of Dresden. Supported by vibrant Indian community in Saxony, the session brought together people of all backgrounds in a collective experience of harmony and mindfulness. Yoga for One Earth. Yoga for One Health," it said.

Earlier on the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Sri Lanka, and the Indian Embassies in Riyadh, Russia, and Tokyo enthusiastically celebrated the day.

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga, with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health." This theme echoes the vital truth that personal wellness and planetary health are inseparably linked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations, hailing yoga as a gift "beyond age" that transcends all boundaries and unites humanity in "health and harmony".

Following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on 21st June since 2015. It is celebrated with the aim of spreading awareness about the multiple benefits of Yoga and inspiring individuals to adopt a healthy lifestyle. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

