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Home / World / Indian Embassy in Indonesia introduces AI avatar "Dewi

Indian Embassy in Indonesia introduces AI avatar "Dewi

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ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], October 14 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Jakarta has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar named Dewi to bring updates on Indian culture, travel, scholarships, business, investment opportunities and consular services closer to people, India's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sandeep Chakravorty, said.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta introduced the new AI avatar, saying, "Meet Dewi, the new AI face of the Embassy of India in Jakarta! "

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"Culture, travel, scholarships, business, investment opportunities and consular updates -- all coming closer to you! Bringing you stories and updates from across the India–Indonesia partnership," the embassy said.

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Urging people to follow the account for updates, the embassy added, "Follow us, and say Halo to Dewi! Stay informed, stay connected!"

Sharing the initiative on the occasion of Navaratri and Durga Puja, Sandeep Chakravorty, in a post on X, said, "On the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and Durga Puja, our AI Avatar Dewi is here to guide her followers".

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The initiative aims to bring information about the embassy's activities and the broader India-Indonesia partnership closer to its online audience through an AI avatar.

India and Indonesia share close ties, which have witnessed rapid development in bilateral relations

in political, security, defence, commercial and cultural fields under India's ‘Act East’ policy since 2014, according to the MEA. Recently, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto visited India during the 2026 BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for regulation, guardrails and greater inclusiveness in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), saying the technology would have a far-reaching impact on everyday life and require a serious debate on responsibility and its applications.

Speaking in conversation with John Micklethwait, Editor-in-Chief of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday, Jaishankar said that AI was difficult to compare with other technologies, including nuclear technology, given its widespread applications and the number of people likely to be affected by it.

Jaishankar also highlighted the potential implications of AI for democratic societies, particularly its impact on politics and the credibility of democratic processes.

“As a democratic society, for example, there would be legitimate concerns about how it would impact politics, how it would impact the political exercise, which is so crucial for the credibility of democratic politics,” he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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