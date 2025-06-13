Indian Embassy in Israel issues safety advisory amid regional tensions, urges vigilance and caution

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 13 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Israel on Friday issued an advisory for Indian nationals amid heightened regional tensions.

In a post on social media platform X, the official handle @indemtel stated, "In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command (https://oref.org.il/eng). Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters."

The advisory was issued as tensions escalated sharply following Israel's preemptive strike on Iran.

According to The Times of Israel, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the strike and declared a nationwide emergency in light of the unfolding developments.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," The Times of Israel quoted Katz as saying.

Katz said he signed "a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel."

"You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas," Katz added, as per The Times of Israel.

Sirens wailed across Israel as the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet, as Israel began the airstrikes.

As per the Times of Israel, the IDF Home Front Command clarified that the sirens that wailed across Israel were intended to convey to Israelis that the country is entering "a new situation," the Home Front Command's Tzvika Tessler clarified. There has been no attack launched at Israel at this time, he says.

Tessler said that, in the coming few hours, Israel could experience "a significant attack from the east."

These could be "heavy missiles" that could reach anywhere in the country. "We will give far-reaching warnings," he said.

The IDF confirmed that it launched an aerial campaign against Iran's nuclear program, as per the Times of Israel.

Dozens of targets across Iran related to the nuclear programme and other military facilities are being struck by the Israeli Air Force, it says. The operation is dubbed "Nation of Lions."

The IDF said that Iran has enough enriched uranium to build several bombs within days, and it needs to act against this "imminent threat."

Sirens that sounded across Israel a short while ago were a preemptive warning issued by the IDF, ahead of a possible reaction by Iran. (ANI)

