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Home / World / Indian Embassy in Japan marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Indian Embassy in Japan marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

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ANI
Updated At : 07:03 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Tokyo [Japan], August 14 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Japan commemorated 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' on Friday, paying solemn tribute to the individuals who lost their lives during the Partition of 1947.

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To mark the occasion, an exhibition was organised to share the accounts and experiences of those affected by the Partition, praising their indomitable spirit in braving immense hardships.

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India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallik, lit a lamp of prayer and extended condolences to the victims who endured suffering and lost their lives during the mass displacement.

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In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (the day to commemorate the horrors of the partition of India and Pakistan), we paid our respects to those who lost their lives. At the Embassy of India in Japan, Ambassador Malik lit a lamp of prayer and expressed condolences to those who suffered hardships and lost their lives due to the Partition."

"Additionally, an exhibition was held to convey the memories and stories of people who experienced the Partition, as well as their indomitable spirit in overcoming those hardships," the diplomatic mission added.

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Observed annually on August 14, Partition Horrors Remembrance Day honours the victims of the displacement, distress and destruction stemming from the 1947 Partition of India. The event triggered one of the largest human migrations in modern history, forcing millions to cross newly demarcated borders amidst rampant communal violence and upheaval.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to those affected by the Partition, commending the resilience of families who managed to rebuild their lives following tragic losses.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Today we mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. We recall the courage of all those who were impacted by Partition. It was a moment in history that tore apart several lives...families were uprooted, loved ones were lost, and immense suffering was endured."

"At the same time, overcoming this, people rebuilt their lives from nothing, turned adversity into achievement and contributed immensely to our nation's progress. Their life journeys remind us of the strength of the human spirit. May this day deepen our resolve to preserve harmony and brotherhood in our nation and collectively work towards building a Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister added.

Similarly, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar reflected on the immense human agony and geopolitical ramifications of the event.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar noted, "On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, recognise the enormous human suffering and far-reaching geopolitical consequences of Partition. Salute the courage and resilience of those who rebuilt their lives. But we must also remember the painful lessons from this period of our history." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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