Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates World Environment Day by planting saplings

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates World Environment Day by planting saplings

ANI
Updated At : 09:00 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], June 5 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Thursday celebrated World Environment Day by planting saplings in its premises.

In series of tweets, the Embassy of India said, "The Embassy of India, Kathmandu @IndiaInNepal celebrated #WorldEnvironmentDay 2025 with the theme "Beat Plastic Pollution". Hon'ble Minister of Forest & Environment of , Mr. Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Ambassador @IndiaInNepal, and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya Kathmandu planted saplings at the Embassy premises. Officials @IndiaInNepal and members of the Indian diaspora also took part."

India has always had a deep respect for nature. An official release, quoting the Atharva Veda, said, "The Earth is our mother and we are her children."

"Over the last 11 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this ancient wisdom has been turned into strong and practical action. India has moved from being a follower in global climate efforts to becoming a leader. Through clear policies, public participation, and a strong push for clean energy and sustainability, the government is working to build a greener, healthier and more secure future for everyone."


