Indian Embassy in Kathmandu hosts ICCR-supported "Musical Evening"

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 (ANI): Celebrating the 80th Independence Day, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) supported a troupe led by Indian singer Rajesh Pandey, which organized a Musical performance at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

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The performance took place under ICCR's ongoing programme of supporting Indian cultural troupes for presentations abroad, a core component of India's cultural diplomacy efforts.

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The program aligned with ICCR's broader mandate of promoting mutual understanding through cultural exchanges, including outgoing cultural delegations that regularly send Indian artists and ensembles to partner countries. Such events typically aim to showcase India's artistic traditions and strengthen people-to-people connections.

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Attendance included members of the diplomatic community, cultural enthusiasts, and invited guests, consistent with the cordial invitation extended by the Embassy.

ICCR, as the Government of India's principal agency for cultural relations, regularly empanels and sponsors artists and groups for international tours. These activities form part of a larger framework that also includes scholarships, Indian Cultural Centers abroad, incoming foreign troupes, exhibitions, and academic exchanges. The Kathmandu event illustrated the practical application of this framework in the context of India-Nepal relations.

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Earlier in the morning, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu hosted the flag hoisting ceremony, ahead of which commenced the singing of 'Vande Mataram', marking the 80th Independence Day.

On the occasion, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal honored the widows and next of kin of the 11 deceased personnel of the Indian Armed Forces and handed over AGIF (Army Group Insurance Fund) cheques with a total value of NRs 8.2 crore.

The Ambassador also felicitated the winners of various competitions organized by the Embassy to commemorate the 80th Independence Day. These included a painting competition on the theme 'Viksit Bharat', the Viksit Bharat Run, and an Inter-School Quiz Competition. Winners of the special edition of the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz were also felicitated on the occasion.

The Embassy also announced a book grant for 22 educational institutions and libraries spread across 7 provinces of Nepal. This initiative is aimed at enhancing access to educational resources.

The celebrations of the 80th Independence Day of India in Kathmandu witnessed enthusiastic participation from members of the Indian community in Nepal, friends of India, as well as Embassy officials and their families. The occasion also featured vibrant cultural performances and patriotic songs, presented by teachers and students from the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center of the Embassy. (ANI)

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