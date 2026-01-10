DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indian Embassy in Kathmandu marks Vishwa Hindi Diwas with cultural programme

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu marks Vishwa Hindi Diwas with cultural programme

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:20 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 10 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Friday organised a cultural programme at its premises to mark Vishwa Hindi Diwas, celebrating the shared linguistic and cultural heritage of India and Nepal.

Advertisement

As part of the event, several schools from Kathmandu participated in Hindi poetry recitations and skits. Students presented poems on a range of thought-provoking themes, while artists from the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre also performed during the programme.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Gopal Thakur, President of the National Language Commission of Nepal, highlighted the close linguistic ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

"Hindi and Nepali, both these languages are common languages of both India and Nepal. In the Constitution of India, under the Eighth Schedule, Nepali is listed. In the Constitution of Nepal (2072), Section 6 mentions that all the languages spoken here are national languages. Apart from the two censuses during the royal regime, from 1952 till now, all national censuses have recorded the population of those with Hindi as their mother tongue," Thakur said.

Rakesh Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India, read out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on the occasion.

Advertisement

An India-Nepal Maitri Kavi Sammelan was also organised, during which distinguished poets recited Hindi poetry, captivating the audience.

The event was attended by several prominent dignitaries, including Mangal Prasad Gupta, Member of Parliament and President of Hindi Manch Nepal; Dr. Gopal Thakur, Chairman of the Language Commission, Government of Nepal; and Nisha Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Nepal Music and Drama Pragyana Pratishthan.

Vishwa Hindi Diwas traces its origins to the first World Hindi Conference, which was held on January 10, 1975, in Nagpur, India. Since then, the day has been observed annually on January 10 to promote the Hindi language. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts