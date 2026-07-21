DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Indian Embassy in Morocco organises 'Connect with India 2026' event to strengthen diaspora ties

Indian Embassy in Morocco organises 'Connect with India 2026' event to strengthen diaspora ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:18 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Casablanca [Morocco], July 21 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Rabat organised "Connect with India 2026" on Sunday as part of its continued outreach to the Indian diaspora in Morocco. The event aimed to strengthen the Embassy's engagement with the Indian community in Casablanca and promote the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

Around 150 members of the Indian diaspora attended the event held at Le Meridien Casablanca along with representatives from Morocco, members of the business community and other distinguished guests. The programme began with the National Anthems of Morocco and India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sanjay Rana, Ambassador of India to Morocco, addressed the gathering and spoke about the priority accorded by the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to staying closely connected to the Indian community and taking care of their interests.

He informed the audience about important recent initiatives of the Indian Government, including the recent OCI reforms and the revised 'Know India Programme' for the youth of Indian origin. Ambassador Rana also shared information about the excellent financial and investment opportunities being provided to NRIs and OCI through the newly established available through GIFT City.

Advertisement

Ambassador said the event was an opportunity for members of the diaspora to meet, reconnect and celebrate India's culture and traditions together. He also shared information about the initiatives and measures planned by the Embassy in the near future and future plans for the Indian community in Morocco.

Ambassador encouraged the community to play a more active role in strengthening the India-Morocco Business Chamber and supported the idea of creating an India Professional Network in Morocco. He also highlighted that India and Morocco will celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2027 and invited the diaspora to actively participate in the celebrations.

From the Indian community, Dev Anand, Regional Head, Satguru Travel and Colin Nebhwani from the India-Morocco Business Chamber shared their views about the growing partnership between India and Morocco, the emerging business opportunities in Morocco and the important role being played by the Indian community.

Members of the Indian community, including Ravi Ranjan, a faculty member at Mohd VI Polytechnic University, shared their ideas about developing an India-Morocco connection. From Le Meridien Casablanca, General Manager Madouli Oussama also spoke on the occasion.

The Indian Embassy in Morocco wrote in a post on X, "A memorable evening of culture, community and friendship at #ConnectWithIndia in Casablanca! Over 130 members of the Indian diaspora, Moroccan friends and distinguished guests came together at Le Meridien Casablanca for music, dance, more than 80 Indian and Moroccan delicacies, and the FIFA World Cup Final."

"Ambassador Sanjay Rana shared the Embassy's initiatives and future plans for diaspora engagement, while looking ahead to 70 years of India-Morocco diplomatic relations in 2027. From patriotic songs and Bollywood performances by Moroccan artists to warm conversations and shared celebrations, the evening reflected the deep people-to-people bonds between India and Morocco," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts