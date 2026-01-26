DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indian Embassy in Myanmar celebrates Republic Day

Indian Embassy in Myanmar celebrates Republic Day

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], January 26 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Myanmar on Monday celebrated Republic Day with 500 participants.

Advertisement

The celebrations included unfurling of the tricolour and cultural performances.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Republic Day 2026 was celebrated at India House today with 500 participants from our diaspora, Myanmar friends, Mission personnel & families, with unfurling of National Flag & reading of Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji's address by Indian Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, cultural performances & refreshments."

Advertisement

https://x.com/IndiainMyanmar/status/2015661831545860296?s=20

https://x.com/IndiainMyanmar/status/2015663858699125206?s=20

Advertisement

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, has said that the EU-India Security and Defence Partnership will be signed tomorrow.

Costa and Von der Leyen are on a State Visit to India and were Chief Guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

They will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts