Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrates Buddha Jayanti

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 1 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Nepal on Friday celebrated Buddha Jayanti in Lumbini in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust and Lumbini Buddhist University.

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The event saw a Buddhism-themed Kathak dance performance and prayers.

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In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Embassy of India in Nepal celebrated Buddha Jayanti in Lumbini in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust and Lumbini Buddhist University. The highlights included a painting exhibition by school students, chanting of prayers by monks from India & Nepal, and a vibrant cultural evening."

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Embassy of India @IndiaInNepal celebrated Buddha Jayanti in Lumbini in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust @Lumbinidtrust and Lumbini Buddhist University. The highlights included a painting exhibition by school students, chanting of prayers by monks from India &… pic.twitter.com/SKAZabG9vq — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) April 30, 2026

"The cultural event featured a Buddhism-themed Kathak dance performance by an ICCR troupe led by Ms. Deepti Gupta and a musical presentation by a Nepali band led by sarod maestro Mr. Suresh Raj Bajracharya. Hon'ble Governor of Lumbini Province, Mr. Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar graced the occasion as the Chief Guest."

Meanwhile, the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, also extended greetings on Buddha Purnima, which marks the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Lord Buddha.

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In his message, the Dalai Lama said the teachings of Buddha remain deeply relevant even in modern times and can guide people towards compassion and peace.

"On this auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima -- Vesak -- which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and parinirvana of Buddha Shakyamuni, I offer my heartfelt greetings and prayers to every member of our global Buddhist family," the Dalai Lama said in his statement.

The leader added, "This sacred day reminds us of the light that Shakyamuni Buddha brought into the world more than 2,500 years ago. Though the world has transformed beyond recognition since then, his teachings remain relevant today. His profound insight into dependent arising, and his call to harm no one and to help all beings, remain the most compassionate and practical guide for living in our troubled times."

The Dalai Lama also encouraged followers to practice Buddhism through reflection and understanding.

"Whenever I can, I encourage those who consider themselves followers of the Buddha to be 21st-century Buddhists: to discover what the teachings truly mean and to put them into practice. This entails listening and reading, reflecting deeply on what one has heard or read, and making oneself thoroughly familiar with it," he said.

The spiritual leader further said in his statement, "On this joyful celebration of the 2,570th Buddha Jayanti, I offer my greetings to all my Buddhist brothers and sisters. I pray that each of us, by bringing the Buddha's teachings into our own daily lives, may contribute to creating a happier and more peaceful world." (ANI)

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