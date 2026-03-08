Indian embassy in Qatar to get headcount of stranded Indians

Doha [Qatar], March 8 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Doha on Sunday released a form for Indian nationals who are stuck in Qatar to ascertain the number of those stuck there.

The embassy said that the form is only for those who are stranded in Qatar as tourists or Hayya A1 visa holders.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Advisory: Indian Nationals who are currently stranded in Qatar as Tourists/Short Term Visitors (holding Hayya A1 visa) due to cancellation of flights out of Qatar between 28 February to 7 March 2026, are encouraged to fill in their details at the link provided herewith. Please note that this is only for the purpose of ascertaining the exact number and details of stranded Indian Nationals who are not residents of Qatar. Link has been restored: https://indianembassyqatar.gov.in/hayya_visitors (Those who have already submitted the details through our earlier link need not submit it again)."

Embassy of India Doha ***** Advisory Indian Nationals who are currently stranded in Qatar as Tourists/Short Term Visitors (holding Hayya A1 visa) due to cancellation of flights out of Qatar between 28 February to 7 March 2026, are encouraged to fill in their details at the link… pic.twitter.com/w2UlYjxHxQ — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) March 8, 2026

Meanwhile, Gulf Air in its statement said, "Gulf Air flights remain temporarily suspended as closure of Bahrain airspace continues. Services will resume once BCAA confirms safe reopening. Next update: 11:00 BHT (08:00 UTC) on March 9. For the latest flight info, visit gulfair.com or the Gulf Air app."

Meanwhile, all six scheduled Qatar Airways flights landed safely in Doha from Paris, Madrid, London, Frankfurt, Rome and Bangkok. It was the first group of inbound flights since Qatar closed its airspace over the war in Iran that affected the country, as per Al Jazeera.

The airline reiterated on Sunday that these flights do not constitute a confirmation of resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

It also said the airline completed repatriation flights today from Doha to Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, London and Zurich, Al Jazeera reported.

On Tuesday, it plans to bring passengers whose final destination is Doha from Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, London, Zurich and Muscat. (ANI)

