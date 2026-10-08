Indian Embassy in Riyadh advises nationals to “stay indoors” after Houthi attacks on Saudi airports

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 8 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, stay indoors as necessary and follow instructions issued by local authorities after attacks targeted Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, leaving three people dead and 36 injured.

“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels. Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events," the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in an advisory.

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The advisory also noted that the Indian mission in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah, along with their VFS services, continue to operate normally and will provide further updates as required.

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"The Embassy of India, Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS, are continuing to function normally and will issue updates and advisories as and when necessary. The 24x7 helpline of Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) remains available on Toll free No: 8002471234,” it added.

Earlier in the day, India also condemned the attacks on the two Saudi airports and called the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable”.

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In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable,” the MEA said.

India expressed condolences to the families of those killed and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured,” the statement said.

The MEA also expressed India's solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

“We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it added.

According to the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the attacks on Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport took place separately on October 6 and 7.

The attacks resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries, with two people killed and 28 injured at Abha Airport, while one person was killed and eight injured in the strike at King Khalid International Airport.

GACA said the injured were taken to hospitals for medical treatment, while authorities assessed the damage and checked the safety of the facilities.

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities also reported damage from falling debris in Riyadh following the interception of a ballistic missile.

According to the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence, falling debris from a ballistic missile intercepted and destroyed in the city caused material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex.

The Civil Defence said its personnel responded to the incident on Thursday after the missile was launched by the Houthi militia.

Following the attacks on Saudi civilian facilities, Saudi-led coalition forces said they had destroyed 82 military targets belonging to the Houthi militia in Yemen.

In a release on Wednesday, Coalition Forces spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said the attacks on civilian targets would not go unanswered.

“The brutal attacks by the Terrorist Houthi Militia on civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom, most recently targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, will not go unpunished,” Al-Maliki said.

“Consequently, the Joint Forces of the Coalition launched a comprehensive operation, destroying a total of (82) legitimate military targets belonging to the Terrorist Houthi Militia across the governorates of Saada, Al Hudaydah, Al Jawf, and Ma'rib," he added.

The evolving security situation has also affected air travel.

An Air India Express spokesperson said flights to and from Riyadh had been cancelled until October 10.

“In view of the evolving situation in the region, we have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until 10 October. Affected guests are being offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund on cancellation. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” the spokesperson said.

The Indian Embassy has meanwhile asked Indian nationals in the Kingdom to remain vigilant and comply with instructions issued through official Saudi channels, while its Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah continue to function normally. (ANI)

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