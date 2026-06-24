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Home / World / Indian Embassy in Tehran advises against non-essential travel to Iran over security concerns

Indian Embassy in Tehran advises against non-essential travel to Iran over security concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 10:48 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts to curb tensions in West Asia, the Indian Embassy in Iran on Wednesday advised all Indians to continue avoiding travelling to the Islamic Republic, unless important.

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In a formal security advisory, the Embassy said that it is closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in Tehran.

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"The Embassy of India, Tehran, has been closely monitoring the prevailing security situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran. In light of recent positive developments and the improvement in the overall situation, the Embassy wishes to issue the following revised advisory for Indian nationals contemplating travel to Iran. Notwithstanding the recent improvements, Indian nationals are advised to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice," The Embassy wrote on X.

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It further urged Indian citizens already in Iran, or those traveling for unavoidable functional reasons, to maintain high levels of vigilance, caution, and situational awareness.

It added that they must follow credible local information sources and adhere to instructions from local authorities.

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"Indian citizens presently residing in Iran, as well as those who may be required to travel to Iran for unavoidable functional reasons, are advised to exercise a high degree of caution, remain vigilant at all times, and maintain constant situational awareness. They are further advised to closely follow local developments through credible sources of information and to comply with all instructions issued by the local authorities," it wrote.

The Embassy further strongly advised all Indian nationals in Iran to register their details with it as soon as possible and stay informed by monitoring the Embassy's official website and social media channels.

The Embassy provided four mobile numbers and an email address (cons.tehran@mea.gov.in) for emergency assistance.

"All Indian nationals currently in Iran, and those arriving in Iran, are strongly advised to register their particulars with the Embassy of India, Tehran, at the earliest opportunity. They are also advised to regularly monitor the Embassy's official website and social media platforms for updates and any further advisories that may be issued," the Embassy wrote.

"The emergency contact helplines of the Indian Embassy are provided below: Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in,' it added.

https://x.com/india_in_iran/status/2069631904727670841?s=48

The advisory after the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks as part of the MoU aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia between the US and Iran, with both sides agreeing to establish a High-Level Committee and a roadmap towards a final agreement within 60 days.

Despite the visible acceleration of diplomatic efforts, foundational disagreements persist, most notably over international verification access, the long-term maritime administration of the Strait of Hormuz, and the repatriation of frozen Iranian financial reserves. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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