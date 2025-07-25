DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indian Embassy issues advisory for travellers amid Thailand-Cambodia border clashes

Indian Embassy issues advisory for travellers amid Thailand-Cambodia border clashes

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:15 PM Jul 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bangkok [Thailand], July 25 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Thailand on Friday, following clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border, issued an advisory for Indian nationals urging themto avoid travel to seven provinces in Thailand.

Advertisement

The Mission advised travellers to check for updates from Thai official sources such as TAT Newsroom, the official online newsroom of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The Embassy of India wrote on X, "In view of the situation near the Thailand-Cambodia border, all Indian travellers to Thailand are advised to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom. As per the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the places mentioned in the following link are not recommended for travelling."

Advertisement

In a post on X, TAT Newsroom said that amid the ongoing unrest, seven provinces are now not recommended for visiting. These are Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Trat.

Indians form a large chunk of tourists visiting Thailand. As per Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Thailand, during 2024, around 2.1 million Indian tourists visited Thailand, which is around 6 per cent of the total tourist inflow into Thailand and Indians were the third largest group of tourists visiting Thailand during this period.

Advertisement

The developments on the border of Cambodia and Thailand comes after clashes erupted on the border areas of Thailand and Cambodia, has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis, with over one lakh people forced to flee their homes in just two days of conflict, CNN reported.

The long-running border disputes between Thailand and Cambodia date back over a century, when France, which occupied Cambodia until 1953, first mapped the land border. Cambodia has cited that map to support its territorial claims, while Thailand rejects it as inaccurate.

The fresh wave of violence began at around 4:30 am on Friday when Cambodia reportedly opened fire using small arms and heavy weapons. The Thai army retaliated with artillery and later scrambled F-16 jets to target what it claimed were Cambodian military positions.

The clashes occurred in two locations in Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province and one in Surin. Thai authorities warned locals to stay away from the area as they carried out bomb disposal and rescue operations in the Kantharalak district, where Cambodian rockets had landed the previous evening.

So far, 14 people have been killed in Thailand, most of them civilians, while Cambodia has reported one death and five injuries, according to CNN.

Countries including Japan, and the United States have urged both Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts