Indian Embassy says 11 nationals injured in Houthi strikes on Riyadh airport, extends support to local authorities

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 11 (ANI): The Indian authorities are coordinating with the Saudi authorities regarding the 11 nationals injured in the "dastardly attack" targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, which resulted in 12 fatalities and over 300 injuries.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said that it has been following up with the authorities after the attack, noting that the embassy officials also reached out to the hospital authorities where the injured Indian nationals are being treated.

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"Embassy of India, Riyadh has been following up on the dastardly attack on Riyadh airport yesterday in which 12 people unfortunately died and more than 300 were injured. It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities," the post read.

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The Embassy assured that it "will provide further updates as they become available."

https://x.com/IndianEmbRiyadh/status/2109290879768748305

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In response to the update shared by the Indian Embassy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar affirmed India's resolve to provide necessary aid in this "difficult situation."

"Our Embassy is doing everything necessary in this difficult situation. May follow their updates," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, responding to the Indian Embassy's update.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2109294384764105030

Earlier in the day, India strongly condemned the deadly strike targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, while affirming its firm solidarity with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty.

In an official statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, “We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons.”

New Delhi asserted that the assault on civilian areas and vital installations was entirely unjustifiable. In the statement, the ministry noted, “The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately.”

Reiterating India's diplomatic position, the MEA added, “We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy return to the region at the earliest.”

According to figures released by the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation, the 12 victims who died in the Saturday afternoon strike comprised four Saudi nationals alongside eight foreign residents, two from Bangladesh and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Medical personnel are treating the 309 wounded individuals across multiple hospitals, with some patients listed in serious condition.

Following the initial emergency, aviation authorities temporarily suspended operations at the facility to conduct structural damage assessments and safety evaluations. Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi group announced in an official statement that it remained open to reciprocal measures with Riyadh aimed at keeping key aviation hubs, ports and humanitarian installations insulated from the intensifying military conflict.

This development unfolded as Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that Saudi forces had initiated a fresh barrage of air and missile strikes across territories controlled by the group in Yemen, striking Sanaa International Airport in the capital, regions near the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait and various northern provinces. (ANI)

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