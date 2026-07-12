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Home / World / Indian Embassy thanks Vietnamese authorities for ongoing repatriation of mortal remains of 15 boat tragedy victims

Indian Embassy thanks Vietnamese authorities for ongoing repatriation of mortal remains of 15 boat tragedy victims

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ANI
Updated At : 08:33 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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Hanoi [Vietnam, July 12 (ANI: The Indian Embassy in Vietnam on Sunday (local time) expressed gratitude towards the Vietnamese authorities for facilitating the ongoing repatriation of the mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals who died in the Phu Quoc island boat tragedy.

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In a post on X, the Embassy stated that it is working in close coordination with the Consulate teams and "our Vietnamese friends" to complete the necessary formalities.

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"We are thankful to the Vietnamese authorities for facilitating the ongoing necessary procedures to enable the earliest transportation of the mortal remains of the 15 Indian Nationals who tragically passed away in yesterday's boat accident to India," the Embassy wrote.

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"The Embassy and the Consulate teams are closely coordinating with our Vietnamese friends to complete the formalities at the earliest. In this hour of grief, we appreciate the efforts of our traditional trusted friend," it added.

This comes as the mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals who died after a tourist speedboat capsized off the coast of Vietnam's Phu Quoc island reached Ho Chi Minh City, the Embassy of India in Vietnam stated on Sunday.

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In a post on X, the Embassy informed that the mortal remains of the deceased will be transported to India following the completion of necessary formalities.

The Embassy added that, along with the Consulate teams and the Vietnamese authorities, it remains committed to facilitating the earliest repatriation.

"The mortal remains of 15 Indian Nationals who tragically passed away in yesterday's boat accident have reached Ho Chi Minh City. After completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh, the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest. The Embassy and the Consulate teams are closely coordinating with the Vietnamese authorities who are committed to providing all assistance for the earliest transportation of the mortal remains to India," it stated.

The Embassy also extended hopes for the speedy recovery of one survivor undergoing treatment at the Phu Quoc Hospital."We continue to pray for the early recovery of the one survivor at Phu Quoc Hospital," it added.

Further, the Embassy stated that 15 survivors of yesterday's tragic boat accident have been discharged from the hospital and are travelling back to India.

"Of the two patients in critical care, one has been discharged and is travelling back to India. The other is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Phu Quoc. We continue to pray for his early recovery," the Embassy of India in Vietnam said.

The tourist speedboat AG 26751, operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company (Minh Huy Phu Quoc Trading and Tourism Co. Ltd. was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port, according to Vietnamese news outlet VN Express International. It capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai.

Further, the outlet cited Vietnam News Agency (VNA) to report that a 57-year-old local man has been detained for alleged legal violations tied to the tourist boat capsize.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has intervened to facilitate the early repatriation of the mortal remains. District Collectors have furnished details of the designated recipients. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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