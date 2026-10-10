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Home / World / Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi attends Mahalaya celebrations at Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka

Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi attends Mahalaya celebrations at Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka

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ANI
Updated At : 10:00 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 10 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Saturday attended Mahalaya celebrations at Dhakeshwari Temple in Old Dhaka.

Mahalaya marks the beginning of the countdown to Durga Puja and is associated with the invocation of Goddess Durga. The occasion also marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to paying homage to departed ancestors.

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Trivedi's participation comes amid India's continued emphasis on constructive engagement with Bangladesh and stable bilateral relations.

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On Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to positive and constructive engagement with Bangladesh, with a focus on mutual growth and prosperity.

Addressing a press briefing on bilateral ties and regional cooperation, Jaiswal said India's engagement with Dhaka remained centred on the welfare of people in both countries.

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"Our approach towards Bangladesh is to have positive, constructive, and forward-looking engagement with a people-centric focus for mutual growth and prosperity. We remain focused on this objective during our discussions with Bangladesh authorities," Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered on the streets of Jorhat in Assam in the early hours of Saturday to mark Mahalaya, an occasion that heralds the arrival of Goddess Durga and the approaching Durga Puja festivities.

The annual gathering reflects the town's longstanding cultural and religious traditions, with devotees observing the occasion through prayers, hymns and rituals.

Mahalaya holds significance for devotees as it marks the transition from Pitru Paksha to the period associated with the arrival of Goddess Durga. It also signals the start of preparations for Durga Puja, which is celebrated across Assam and other parts of the country.

In Jorhat and other parts of India, the early-morning observance has become an annual tradition, bringing people together to welcome the festive season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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