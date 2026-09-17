DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi meets Bangladesh PM's Adviser Mahdi Amin; discuss bilateral relations

Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi meets Bangladesh PM's Adviser Mahdi Amin; discuss bilateral relations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:37 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 17 (ANI): High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday paid a courtesy call to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s Adviser and spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, Mahdi Amin, at the PMO

During the meeting, the duo discussed ways to further improve bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Advertisement

Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe was present at the meeting.The meeting emphasised the need to further strengthen the democratic environment and values of the two countries. Both sides agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a sustainable and dignified level based on mutual respect, equality, fairness and justice.

Advertisement

They also held constructive discussions on resolving existing issues and challenges through mutual dialogue and cooperation.

During discussions on the multidimensional framework of bilateral relations, emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation in education, health, sports, culture and tourism. The meeting also discussed expanding business, trade and investment.

Advertisement

Additionally, during the discussions, adviser Amin has urged the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh to ensure that "fugitive allies of fascism and convicted criminals" staying in India cannot make any attempt to create instability, the state-run BSS news agency said.

Highlighting the immense potential of information technology and innovation, both sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in various promising areas, including science and technology.

Indian High Commission in Dhaka stated that the meeting highlighted the enduring bonds between India and Bangladesh, rooted in strong people-to-people ties.

They discussed the importance of further deepening the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit and prosperity of the peoples of the two sovereign nations, with particular emphasis on cooperation in education, technology and innovation.

Highlighting the bilateral engagement, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh wrote in a post on X, "High Commissioner Shri Dinesh Trivedi met Mr. Mahdi Amin, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Ministry of Education, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Spokesperson of Prime Minister's Office, on 17 September 2026."

He further noted that the meeting "highlighted the enduring bonds between India and Bangladesh, rooted in strong people-to-people ties. They discussed the importance of further deepening the bilateral partnership for the mutual benefit and prosperity of the peoples of the two sovereign nations, with particular emphasis on cooperation in education, technology and innovation."(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts