DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indian envoy Kwatra holds talks with Virginia Senator on India-US bilateral ties

Indian envoy Kwatra holds talks with Virginia Senator on India-US bilateral ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], August 16 (ANI): Ambassador of India to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Friday (local time) met US Senator from Virginia, Mark Warner, to discuss the India-US bilateral relationship.

Advertisement

Kwatra briefed the senator on India's ongoing efforts for a fair and balanced trade engagement grounded in mutual respect.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Had a good discussion with Senator Mark Warner on the India-US bilateral relationship. Briefed him on our continuing efforts for a fair and balanced trade engagement grounded in mutual respect ensuring our economic partnership is a source of shared prosperity. We also discussed energy security perspectives of India and growing hydrocarbon trade between India and the US."

Advertisement

Earlier on August 13, Kwatra held talks on various topics, including The Resistance Front (TRF) being designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation by the Department of State with US Senator Chris Van Hollen from Maryland. The TRF has claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a detailed conversation with Senator Chris Van Hollen. Apprised him of developments following his meeting with the visiting delegation of MPs from India, including designation of TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation by the Department of State and elimination of the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack. Also shared with him our perspective on energy security and the increasing energy trade between India and the US."

Advertisement

On August 12, the ambassador met US Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on the India-US Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "A good conversation with US Senator Richard Blumenthal today. We discussed the India-US Strategic Partnership. I shared India's view of its Energy security, and the salience of growing India-US energy trade in our ties."

The talks come at a crucial juncture, as on August 6, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping and substantial tariffs on India, one of America's most important trading partners. In addition to a 25% tariff, Trump also announced an additional 25% tariff on India that will go into effect later this month as a repercussion for importing Russian oil and gas, as per CNN. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts