DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indian Envoy Kwatra, Pentagon's Colby review bilateral defence cooperation

Indian Envoy Kwatra, Pentagon's Colby review bilateral defence cooperation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:20 AM Sep 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], September 19 (ANI): India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met US Under Secretary of War, Elbridge Colby. The meeting between the two leaders saw discussions on the India-US defence ties, the Ambassador shared on Thursday.

Advertisement

Sharing the details in a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra noted that the conversation saw a review of the current agenda and charting of an actionable plan on several initiatives underway in the defence ties between New Delhi and Washington.

"A productive conversation with the brilliant Elbridge Colby @USWPColby. Reviewed the current agenda and charted actionable path on several initiatives in the pipeline of India-US defence cooperation. Value his deep knowledge, perspective and consistent support for our strategic partnership", he said.

Advertisement

Reciprocating the sentiment, the US Under Secretary of War highlighted that he looks forward to continuing to elevate the "critical defence cooperation" with India.

"I was very pleased to host @AmbVMKwatra at the Pentagon earlier this week for a valuable discussion. We at the Department of War look forward to continuing to elevate our critical defense cooperation with India", Colby wrote on X.

Advertisement

India-US defence ties see consistent high-level interactions.

Earlier this week, the annual India-US military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 wrapped up in Alaska on Monday (local time) after two weeks of intensive joint training, strengthening defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the US Army.

In August this year, Indian and American defence officials held a meeting where they discussed key issues of defence procurement and affirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-US defence partnership, as per the Ministry of Defence.

Also in August, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal spoke about the India-US defence partnership.

He told the press, "The India-U.S. defence partnership, underpinned by foundational defence agreements, is an important pillar of the bilateral partnership. This robust cooperation has strengthened across several domains..." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts