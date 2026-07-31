Indian envoy meets Chinese commerce ministry official, seeks enhanced market access

Beijing [China], July 31 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Doraiswami met Yan Dong, Vice Minister and Member of the Communist Party of China Leadership Group of the Ministry of Commerce, and called for enhanced market access for Indian goods.

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On Thursday, according to a post on X by the Indian Embassy, "They exchanged views on enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties, including the need for sustainable trade and enhanced market access for Indian products, such as pharmaceuticals."

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Ambassador @VDoraiswami met H.E. Mr. Yan Dong, Member of the CPC Leadership Group of the Ministry of Commerce and Vice Minister today. They exchanged views on enhancing bilateral trade and economic ties, including the need for sustainable trade, and enhanced market access for… pic.twitter.com/UZIvKJTuoR — India in China (@EOIBeijing) July 30, 2026

"Towards this end, the two sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation and communication," it added.

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The interaction took place in the immediate backdrop of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's two-day visit to Beijing earlier this week, during which he held discussions with several Chinese officials to step up bilateral engagement.

Since assuming charge of his role in May, Doraiswami has consistently advocated for expanded pharmaceutical exports and Chinese investment to bolster trade relations.

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"Obviously, we would like to be able to export more to China. There is nothing unreasonable about suggesting that, particularly in areas where we believe we have a competitive advantage, such as pharmaceuticals," the Ambassador noted while speaking at a panel during the World Peace Forum hosted by Tsinghua University earlier this month.

Data released by Chinese customs on July 14 indicated that exports from China to India expanded by 21.8 per cent in the first half of 2026 to USD 79.41 billion, while Indian exports to China grew by 37.2 per cent to USD 12.31 billion.

The focus on expanding commercial ties comes alongside a series of high-level diplomatic engagements led by Foreign Secretary Misri during his Beijing visit. On Tuesday, Misri met Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance) of the Communist Party of China (CPC), to discuss opportunities for future cooperation and academic exchanges.

During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary was briefed on the historical significance, intellectual contributions, and academic programmes of the Central Party School, according to the Indian Embassy in China.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Mr. Li Wentang, Vice President of the Central Party School (National Academy of Governance) of the Communist Party of China, and was briefed about the historical significance of the School, its intellectual contributions, and academic programmes. They discussed opportunities for future cooperation and exchanges," the Embassy posted on X.

Earlier on Monday, the Foreign Secretary held wide-ranging discussions covering the entire spectrum of bilateral ties with China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying. The two sides acknowledged the crucial importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the India-China border areas while exploring avenues to expand economic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Ms. Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas," the Embassy said on X.

On the same day, Misri met Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, to discuss deepening political, academic, and think-tank interactions while addressing issues of mutual priority in line with the guidance of the leaders.

The Foreign Secretary also met Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), focusing on boosting political and civil society exchanges.

These back-to-back meetings underscore New Delhi's sustained diplomatic efforts to address key economic priorities, broaden multi-sectoral engagement, and preserve stability along the border. (ANI)

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