icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indian envoy meets last batch of students evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

Indian envoy meets last batch of students evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Baku [Azerbaijan], April 19 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, met the last batch of Indian students who were evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan shortly after the conflict broke out in West Asia.

Advertisement

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Baku said, "@AmbassadorAbhay met the last batch of Indian students evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan. Over 300 Indian citizens including 189 students have been safely evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan since 06.03.2026 till date."

Advertisement

The Ambassador enquired about their well being. The Embassy said on X, "@ambassadorabhay highlighted the support extended by E/I Baku and @azerbaijanmfa for smooth facilitation of evacuation of the Indian citizens from Iran via Azerbaijan."

Advertisement

Earlier on Friday, the Government of India informed that it has successfully rescued and assisted over 1.03 million Indian nationals from conflict-hit West Asia since February.

During an Inter-Ministerial briefing, Joint Secretary (Gulf) Aseem Mahajan outlined the extensive measures being taken to ensure the safety of citizens amidst regional volatility.

Advertisement

The government confirmed that a total of 10,38,000 Indian nationals have been facilitated through a combination of coordinated evacuations and regulated commercial travel.

These operations have relied on a "round-the-clock" mission control infrastructure designed to bridge communication between Indian missions, state governments, and international airlines.

Mahajan stated that the special control rooms remain "operational round the clock and are regularly engaging with Indian missions, airlines, and relevant authorities to facilitate seamless communication and coordination on priority.

"The focus of the ongoing efforts continues to be on ensuring the safety of Indian nationals abroad, while also assisting in regulated flight operations in regions where airspace restrictions are gradually easing.

Despite the stabilising flight operations in some Gulf countries, Mahajan reiterated that the mission control infrastructure remains fully engaged. The government continues to maintain real-time coordination with partner governments to navigate "changing airspace conditions" and ensure that Indian citizens are not left stranded as the regional situation evolves. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts