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Home / World / Indian envoy presents credentials to Guyana President, emphasises strengthening ties

Indian envoy presents credentials to Guyana President, emphasises strengthening ties

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ANI
Updated At : 04:34 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Georgetown [Guyana], October 21 (ANI): India's High Commissioner to Guyana, Chinmoy Naik, presented his credentials to Guyana's President, Irfaan Ali, at an official ceremony in Georgetown.

During their meeting, the two sides emphasised deepening the multi-dimensional partnership between New Delhi and Georgetown.

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"HC Shri Chinmoy Naik presented his credentials to Honourable President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, today at an official ceremony in Georgetown. During the bilateral interaction, the strengthening multi-dimensional relationship between India and Guyana was emphasised, while the need to tap the vast untapped potential in many fields was also underlined," the Indian High Commission in Guyana posted on X.

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Earlier in August, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the celebration marking the diamond jubilee of Guyana's independence and six decades of bilateral diplomatic ties.

"Honoured to join the celebration for the 60th anniversary of Guyana's independence and 60 years of India-Guyana diplomatic relations. As Guyana commemorates the enduring values of freedom, dignity and justice, India reaffirms its commitment to a trusted and forward-looking partnership," MoS Margherita wrote on X.

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He noted that bilateral cooperation, grounded in a common history and shared democratic principles, continues to broaden across the energy sector, healthcare, digital innovation, capacity building and sustainable development.

"We look forward to strengthening India-Guyana ties for the benefit of our peoples," he stated.

Meanwhile, in June, President Irfaan Ali conveyed his felicitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving the milestone of becoming the longest-serving head of government in Indian history, noting that under his stewardship, the nation's international standing had risen alongside domestic progress.

In a post on X, Irfaan Ali stated, "I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving head of government in the history of the Republic of India. Longevity in office is but one measure of political endurance, but the deeper respect is carved by one's impact. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has strengthened its global voice and advanced bold developmental strides at home. Those are commendable achievements."

In acknowledgement, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm greetings and emphasised his commitment to sustaining collaborative efforts between the two countries for mutual welfare. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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