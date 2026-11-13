Kathmandu [Nepal], November 13 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Nepal Sudhakar Dalela on Friday paid a courtesy call to Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai and exchanged views on strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the meeting at Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Secretary Rai congratulated the envoy for his appointment and wished him success in his tenure.

The duo discussed India-Nepal relations, mutual cooperation and people-to-people ties.

Highlighting the meeting, Nepal's Foreign Ministry wrote on X, "Ambassador of India​ to Nepal H. E. Mr Sudhakar Dalela paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Mr Amrit Bahadur Rai at the Ministry today. Foreign Secretary Mr Rai congratulated Ambassador Dalela on his appointment ​and wished him a productive and successful tenure in Nepal."

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"On the occasion, they exchanged views on various aspects of Nepal-India relations and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples," it added.

Ambassador of India​ to Nepal H. E. Mr Sudhakar Dalela paid a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Mr Amrit Bahadur Rai at the Ministry today. Foreign Secretary Mr Rai congratulated Ambassador Dalela on his appointment ​and wished him a productive and successful tenure in Nepal. On the occasion, they exchanged views on various aspects of Nepal-India relations and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples. — MOFA of Nepal 🇳🇵 (@MofaNepal) November 13, 2026

Additionally, Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela met with Nepal's Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Khadak Raj Paudel, as well as Minister of Infrastructure Development, Sunil Lamsal.

Reflecting on their meetings, the Indian Embassy in Nepal highlighted that they discussed the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

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"Ambassador Shri @SudhakarDalela called on Mr. Khadak Raj Paudel, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Nepal. A productive exchange of views on enhancing connectivity, people-to-people connections and tourism. Committed to further strengthening close 🇮🇳🇳🇵 ties of friendship and cooperation," the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

Ambassador Shri @SudhakarDalela called on Mr. Khadak Raj Paudel, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Government of Nepal. A productive exchange of views on enhancing connectivity, people to people connections and tourism. Committed to further strengthening close 🇮🇳🇳🇵 ties of friendship and cooperation. @MEAIndia — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) November 13, 2026

"Ambassador Shri @SudhakarDalela called on the Minister of Infrastructure Development, Government of Nepal, Mr Sunil Lamsal and held discussions on ways to further deepen bilateral collaboration in the sphere of infrastructure development and connectivity. Committed to working together to further advance multifaceted India-Nepalpartnership," another post read.

Ambassador Shri @SudhakarDalela called on the Minister of Infrastructure Development, Government of Nepal, Mr. Sunil Lamsal and held discussions on ways to further deepen bilateral collaboration in the sphere of infrastructure development and connectivity. Committed to working together to further advance multifaceted 🇮🇳🇳🇵partnership. @MEAIndia — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) November 13, 2026

Last Friday, Indian envoy Sudhakar Dalela presented his credentials to Nepal President Ramchandra Patel at the President's Office.

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Highlighting the event, the Indian Embassy in Nepal wrote in a post on X, "Shri @SudhakarDalela presented his credentials as Ambassador of India to Nepal, to the Rt. Hon. President of Nepal, Mr. Ramchandra Paudel, at a ceremony held at President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, today."

Dalela arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday to assume charge, a day ahead of the scheduled official visit of Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to the neighbouring country.

Ambassador Dalela arrived in Kathmandu on an Air India flight in the afternoon, where he was welcomed by officials from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Dalela joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1993 and began his diplomatic career in Tel Aviv, Israel. Since then, he has served in Indian diplomatic missions in Brasilia, Chicago, Dhaka, Geneva, Thimphu and Washington, DC. Most recently, he served as India's Ambassador to Bhutan from 2022 to 2025.

During his diplomatic career, Dalela has held several important positions in New Delhi, including Director in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) from 2009 to 2011, where he focused on India's engagement with its South Asian neighbours, East Asia and countries in the Indo-Pacific region, the Gulf, the Middle East and Africa. (ANI)

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