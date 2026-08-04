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Home / World / Indian envoy Sumit Seth holds farewell meeting with Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez

Indian envoy Sumit Seth holds farewell meeting with Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez

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ANI
Updated At : 12:33 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Panama City [Panama], August 4 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Panama, Costa Rica & Nicaragua Sumit Seth held a farewell meeting with Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez on Monday.

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In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Panama, Costa Rica & Nicaragua stated that during the meeting, Ambassador Seth expressed gratitude towards the Foreign Minister for his leadership role in strengthening the bilateral relationship between india and Panama.

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He further thanked Vice Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Panama, Carlos Arturo Hoyos and Carlos Guevara Mann, for their support and guidance during his tenure.

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"Ambassador @doctorsumitseth met Foreign Minister of Panama @javierachapma for a courtesy farewell meeting to thank him for his leadership in giving impetus to the bilateral relationship between India and Panama. Ambassador also thanked the two Vice Ministers @CarlosAHoyosB and @GuevaraMann for their continued support and guidance during his tenure to further strengthen the bilateral ties with a focus on Traditions, Trade, Technology, Tourism, and Talent," the Embassy said.

The meeting comes as Pratibha Parkar, presently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Panama.

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According to MEA, she is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

In July, Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha Vasquez, during his five-day official visit to India, hailed India as "already a superpower" and called for elevating bilateral ties into a long-term strategic partnership, while pitching Panama as India's gateway to Latin America for trade, investment and global supply chains.

Speaking during delegation-level talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, Vasquez said it was a privilege to visit India at a time when the country is playing an increasingly important role in shaping the global order.

"Minister, my friend, it is a privilege to be here in New Delhi at a moment when India is helping shape the international order of the 21st century," he said.

"Some experts consider India an emerging superpower. You are already a superpower. Panama sees India not simply as a major economy, but as a civilizational power whose global voice continues to grow in importance. Your country's remarkable transformation has inspired many nations, including mine, to think more ambitiously about our own future," Vasquez added.

Calling for a stronger bilateral relationship, the Panamanian Foreign Minister said his country wanted to move beyond the traditional friendship shared by the two nations.

"Panama has not come merely here to strengthen a friendship that has flourished for more than six decades. We have come to build a strategic partnership for the decades ahead," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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