Indian envoy to China presents credentials to Xi Jinping

PTI

Beijing, April 25

Indian Ambassador to Beijing Pradeep Kumar Rawat presented his credentials to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the official media reported. President Xi received the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China, including Rawat, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The US ambassador to China, Robert Nicholas Burns was also among the ambassadors who presented credentials to Xi, also General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China. Rawat succeeded Vikram Misri as India’s envoy to Beijing in March 2022.