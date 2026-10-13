Indian envoy to Saudi attends funeral of national killed in Riyadh attack

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 13 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and Embassy officials attended the funeral service of Indian national Mohammed Yousef Ali, who lost his life in the recent Houthi attack on Riyadh airport, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family while assuring them of continued support and assistance.

In a post on X on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said, "Ambassador Mr. Vipul and Embassy officials joined the family and well-wishers at the funeral service of late Mr. Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the recent attack on Riyadh airport."

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Ambassador Mr. Vipul and Embassy officials joined the family and well-wishers at the funeral service of late Mr. Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the recent attack on Riyadh airport. Ambassador conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He also assured the family of Embassy’s continued support and assistance. @MEAIndia @DDNewslive — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 12, 2026

"Ambassador conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul. He also assured the family of the Embassy’s continued support and assistance," the Embassy added.

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The development comes as the death toll from the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh rose to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national injured in the incident had died.

The Embassy had earlier said that one Indian national injured in the attack had died, while three others were in intensive care but stable. Two others were admitted to normal hospital wards, while the remaining injured had been discharged.

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The Embassy had also thanked Saudi authorities for providing medical care to the injured Indian nationals and assured the affected families of all possible assistance.

In a post on X on Monday, the Embassy said, "Further Update regarding Riyadh airport attack: - Our Embassy officials have visited all hospitals where Indian nationals injured in the attack have been admitted. As mentioned earlier, 1 Indian national unfortunately passed away today, 3 are in ICU but stable, 2 more are admitted in normal wards, while others have been discharged. - We thank the Saudi authorities for the medical care provided to the injured Indian nationals and assure the families that the Embassy will provide all possible support."

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy urged members of the Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia to abide by local rules and regulations.

In a post on X on Monday, the Embassy highlighted a warning issued by the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense, which stated, "Filming, publishing, or sharing information related to countering missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability."

The Indian community residing in Saudi Arabia is requested to abide by local rules and regulations. ⬇️ — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 12, 2026

Separately, Ambassador Vipul met Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss matters of mutual interest, with a focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation.

In a post on X on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy said, "Ambassador Mr Vipul met with H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship at @KSAmofaEN, today. They discussed matters of mutual interest, with focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation."

Ambassador Mr. Vipul met with H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship at @KSAmofaEN, today. They discussed matters of mutual interest, with focus on enhancing multilateral cooperation. @MEAIndia — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 12, 2026

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also shared details of the meeting in a post on Monday, stating, "His Excellency the Deputy Minister for Multilateral International Affairs and General Supervisor of the Ministry's Agency for Economic Affairs and Development, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Russi, receives His Excellency the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Kingdom, Mr Vipul, and they review topics of mutual interest."

#الرياض | سعادة وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الدولية المتعددة والمشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة لشؤون الاقتصاد والتنمية الدكتور #عبدالرحمن_الرسي يستقبل سعادة سفير جمهورية الهند لدى المملكة السيد فيبول، ويستعرضان الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك. https://t.co/iht35YFj5o — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) October 12, 2026

In another engagement, Ambassador Vipul led the Indian delegation at the 17th International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting and the 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh.

In a post on X on Monday, the Embassy said, "Ambassador Mr Vipul led the Indian delegation at the 17th International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting @IEF_Dialogue and the 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh."

Ambassador Mr. Vipul led the Indian delegation at the 17th International Energy Forum Ministerial Meeting @IEF_Dialogue and the 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh. Indian participation at WPC Energy Congress is also marked by the presence of leading Indian companies, including EIL @EngineersIND and L&T @larsentoubro. — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 12, 2026

It added, "Indian participation at the WPC Energy Congress is also marked by the presence of leading Indian companies, including EIL @EngineersIND and L&T @larsentoubro." (ANI)

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