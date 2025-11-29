DT
Indian envoy to Sri Lanka meets Army Chief, discusses regional security

Indian envoy to Sri Lanka meets Army Chief, discusses regional security

ANI
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday to discuss ways to enhance the strategic partnership between India and Sri Lanka.

The Indian Army posted on X, saying that the discussions focused on regional security dynamics and strengthening diplomatic and defence cooperation through deeper civil-military engagement.

The Army said the meeting also covered India's continued role in providing humanitarian support to neighbouring countries during natural disasters.

"Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. Their discussions focused on enhancing the India-Sri Lanka strategic partnership, regional security dynamics, and avenues to further strengthen diplomatic and defence cooperation through deeper civil-military engagement," the Army said.

Earlier, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant and its indigenously built stealth frigate, INS Udaygiri, participated in the Sri Lanka Navy International Fleet Review (IFR) 2025 held between November 27 and November 29 as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lanka Navy.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the two platforms are representing the Indian Navy at the multilateral event, held in Colombo, which has drawn naval ships, delegations and observers from several countries.

The deployment marks the maiden overseas operational visit for both INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri.

The MoD said the presence of these indigenously built vessels underscores India's commitment to enhancing regional maritime cooperation, interoperability, and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), adding that INS Vikrant's participation in an international fleet review for the first time highlights India's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing and its engagement with partner navies.

The recently commissioned INS Udaygiri's participation further reflects the Navy's expanding indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and its efforts to maintain a balanced maritime presence across the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

