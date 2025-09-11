DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indian envoy to US backs Sergio Gor's nomination as Ambassador ahead of Senate confirmation hearing

Indian envoy to US backs Sergio Gor's nomination as Ambassador ahead of Senate confirmation hearing

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:50 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US] September 11 (ANI): Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's close aide and nominee for the post of US Ambassador to India, will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday (local time) for his confirmation hearing. If confirmed, the 38-year-old will become the youngest American envoy to New Delhi.

Advertisement

The ambassadorial post in New Delhi has remained vacant since January.

India's envoy to the US, Vinay Kwatra, also supported and welcomed the nomination, calling it "a sign of importance and priority of India-US ties, and a commitment to strengthen the bridges and deepen the bonds of friendship between our two countries."

Advertisement

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) sent a letter to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee strongly endorsing his nomination. "We believe Mr. Gor's appointment is critical to reinvigorating US engagement with India and to advancing our nations' shared interests," the letter stated.

The forum also mentioned the urgency of strong diplomatic leadership to "get ties back on track" and noted Gor's "proven experience at the highest levels of government and the full confidence of the President" as key strengths. His dual role as Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia was noted as a signal of Washington's determination to advance a comprehensive regional strategy.

Advertisement

Backing the nomination, Mukesh Aghi, President of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, said, "Sending an envoy of Gor's caliber after an eight-month vacancy in New Delhi will help deepen cooperation and reaffirm America's commitment to this partnership."

In August, US President Donald Trump announced Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Announcing on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time -- Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation."

Addressing Gor as a "great friend," Trump expressed his complete trust in him while noting his contributions to the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts