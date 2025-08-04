Indian Envoy to US highlights

New York [US], August 4 (ANI): Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Kwatra on Saturday held talks with the Indian diaspora where he highlighted the recent opening of eight new Indian Consular Application Centres across the US.

Kwatra said that the opening of the Consular Application Centres is a clear manifestation of this commitment to serving the Indian diaspora.

"Ambassador Vinay Kwatra interacted with prominent members of the Indian-American community from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania at the Indian Consulate in New York. Ambassador echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appreciaton of the Indian diaspora as a dynamic "living bridge" & he highlighted the vital role of the Indian diaspora in fostering deeper ties between India and the United States. Ambassador also underlined the Government of India's steadfast commitment to accessible, efficient, and people-centric consular service delivery & referred to the recent opening of eight new Indian Consular Application Centres across the United States as a clear manifestation of this commitment to serving the Indian diaspora," Indian Consulate in New York stated.

Earlier on August 2, Kwatra virtually inaugurated the Indian Consular Application Centres in Edison, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio and Boston, Massachusetts.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the US said, "Ambassador Vinay Kwatra virtually inaugurated the Indian Consular Application Centres in Edison, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio and Boston, Massachusetts in the jurisdiction of Indian Consulate in New York among other such centers across the US. At the Edison Centre, Mayor of Edison Mr. Samip Joshi, community leaders, and media representatives attended the event. It was followed by a media interaction and a community outreach session, where Consul General Binaya Pradhan and community leaders discussed recent steps taken by the Government to streamline consular services, and shared suggestions to further enhance efficiency, accessibility, and user experience. The Government of India remains deeply committed to ensuring prompt, people-centric service delivery for the Indian diaspora." (ANI)

