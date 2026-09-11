Indian fish importers urge Bangladesh to lift Hilsa export ban ahead of Durga Puja

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 11 (ANI): Indian fish importers on Friday urged Bangladesh to lift the export ban on the queen of fishes, Hilsa, ahead of Durga Puja, with a Kolkata-based importer association writing to the Bangladesh Commerce Minister seeking permission to resume exports.

The Fish Importers' Association, which describes itself as an association for fish connoisseurs from beyond borders, has made the request, with Bangladesh considering it positively.

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In its letter, the association recalled its long-standing trade relationship with Bangladesh and said it had been importing Hilsa through land customs stations in West Bengal and Tripura since 1996.

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"We would like to inform you that since the year 1996 we were engaged in importing Hilsa Fish from Bangladesh via Benapole LCS (West Bengal, India) and Akhaura LCS (Tripura, India)," the importer association wrote in the letter.

The association also pointed to the ban imposed by Bangladesh in 2012 and said it had repeatedly approached the government seeking its removal.

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"Unfortunately, in July 2012, the Government of Bangladesh banned the export of Hilsa fish. Since then we have been actively writing to the Government of Bangladesh for lifting the ban, but to no avail," it added.

According to the association, Bangladesh subsequently began allowing limited Hilsa exports during the Durga Puja festivities from September 2019, but it said the arrangement has not worked out due to the restricted period.

"However, since September 2019, the Government of Bangladesh started giving special permission for export of Hilsa Fish only during Durga Puja festivities with a window of 1 month only, which ultimately doesn't work out," said in the letter.

ANI has obtained a copy of the letter, in which the importers also highlighted the close cultural, linguistic and culinary ties between the two sides of Bengal and the popularity of Hilsa in eastern India.

The association stated that "We would also like to inform you that 'Aiee paarer Baangla' shares a very special relation with 'Oyee paarer Baangla' since the language, food and culture are almost the same. The connoisseurs of fish from West Bengal, Assam and Tripura go haywire for their favourite delicacy of Poddar ilish."

Making a direct appeal for the resumption of exports, the importers wrote, "We are in dire straits and would request you to please lift the ban on the export of Hilsa, for which the people of India, especially West Bengal, will be indebted to you."

The appeal comes ahead of Durga Puja, when the availability of Hilsa from Bangladesh remains a key concern for fish importers and connoisseurs in the region.

Bangladesh permitted the export of 1,200 tonnes of Hilsa in September 2025 and 2,420 tonnes in September 2026 ahead of Durga Puja. (ANI)

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