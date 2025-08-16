DT
Home / World / Indian flag hoisted at Times Square on Independence Day 2025 celebrations

Indian flag hoisted at Times Square on Independence Day 2025 celebrations

ANI
Updated At : 11:40 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
New York [US], August 16 (ANI): Scores of people from all age groups of Indian origin turned up in Times Square here as the tricolour was hoisted to celebrate 79th Independence Day.

Dressed up in traditional Indian attire, they exuberated fervour and enthusiasm on Friday (local time).

Earlier, iconic landmarks including World Trade Center were illuminated in the colours of the Indian Tricolour.

In a post on X, India in New York said, "India's Independence Day was celebrated as iconic New York landmarks -- One World Trade Center, Grand Central Terminal, Niagara Falls, and Kosciuszko Bridge -- lit up in the colours of the Indian Tricolour. A vibrant tribute to the deep bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

The landmark displays came after the Indian Embassy in the US hosted the 79th Independence Day celebrations earlier in the day, with Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra hoisting the tricolour at India House, marking the official commencement of the day's festivities.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Celebrating the 79th Independence Day of India! Ambassador Shri Vinay Kwatra hoisted the tricolour at India House. Members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India participated in the ceremony." The event emphasised the active involvement of the Indian diaspora in commemorating India's national day.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, the Consulate General of India in Seattle marked the occasion with an official flag-hoisting ceremony, attended by several dignitaries. The ceremony included a cultural segment featuring Bharatanatyam, patriotic songs, and dances showcasing India's diverse traditions.

Together, these events across New York and Seattle showcased the vibrant participation of the Indian diaspora, the celebration of India's cultural heritage abroad, and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and the United States. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

