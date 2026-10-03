DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Indian group ArcelorMittal plans USD 1 billion investment in Brazil as Chinese steel imports decline

Indian group ArcelorMittal plans USD 1 billion investment in Brazil as Chinese steel imports decline

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:07 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): ArcelorMittal, the global steelmaker controlled by the Indian Mittal family, is preparing a new investment cycle of more than R$10 billion in Brazil, encouraged by a decline in Chinese steel imports following the Brazilian government's trade defence measures.

According to Folha de S.Paulo, the share of imported steel in Brazil's domestic market has fallen from around 25% to 16%. ArcelorMittal Brazil President Jorge Oliveira said the company considers a level closer to 10% more appropriate.

Advertisement

Brazil has introduced a series of anti-dumping measures targeting specific Chinese steel products. In February, definitive anti-dumping duties were imposed for up to five years on cold-rolled flat steel products from China. Similar measures were also adopted for certain coated flat steel products, as reported by Brasil 247.

Advertisement

Among the projects planned by ArcelorMittal is a confirmed investment of R$4 billion to R$5 billion at its Tubarão unit in Serra, Espírito Santo. The project includes a Cold Strip Mill and a Continuous Coating Line to increase production of higher-value steel products for the automotive, construction and home appliance sectors.

According to Brasil 247, the company is also considering an investment of around R$5 billion to expand its Pecém plant in Ceará with a new hot-rolled coil production line. Bloomberg reported that a final investment decision is expected by the end of 2026.

Advertisement

ArcelorMittal said Brazilian imports of rolled steel reached 5.7 million tonnes in 2025, up 20.5% from the previous year, with imported products accounting for 21% of the market.

Brazil is the group's second-largest market, with revenue of about USD 3.15 billion in the second quarter of 2026. In March, the company inaugurated a R$2.5 billion iron ore processing plant in Serra Azul, Minas Gerais.

Despite the improved market conditions, ArcelorMittal continues to cite high energy and natural gas costs and Brazil's broader "Cost of Brazil" as competitiveness challenges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts