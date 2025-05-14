Indian HC in London holds interaction on Op Sindoor with diaspora

London [UK], May 14 (ANI): The High Commission of India organised a special community interaction with members of the Indian diaspora at India House in London, shortly after the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, an official statement said.

The event served as a platform for Indian students and citizens residing in the UK to directly engage with the High Commissioner and senior mission officials, the statement said.

During the session, attendees could ask questions, express concerns, and share their experiences, especially in light of recent developments and the coordinated evacuation under Operation Sindoor.

The High Commissioner responded to queries with openness and reassured the community of the Indian government's commitment to the safety, well-being, and interests of all Indian nationals living abroad, as per the statement.

A key topic of discussion was the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which has now been successfully negotiated. The High Commissioner highlighted how this agreement is expected to boost economic ties between the two nations and create new trade, investment, and employment opportunities.

He emphasised that the FTA will significantly benefit India by opening up access to the UK market for Indian businesses, enhancing exports, and encouraging innovation and collaboration across sectors.

The event underscored the importance of continued engagement between the Indian government and its global diaspora. It reaffirmed the High Commission's role in strengthening India's international relationships while supporting its citizens abroad.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, along with Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, provided a direct perspective from the Apex Leadership of Indian Armed Forces on the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor.

Insights into Tri-Services synergy achieved during the operation were discussed during this interaction.

