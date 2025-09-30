DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indian High Commission in London strongly "condemns" vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Tavistock Square

Indian High Commission in London strongly "condemns" vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Tavistock Square

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:50 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [United Kingdom], September 30 (ANI): The High Commission of India in London on Monday stated that it is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the "shameful act of vandalism" of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London and said it has "taken this up" strongly with local authorities.

Advertisement

"@HCI_London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London. This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of nonviolence, three days before the international day of nonviolence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma," it said in a post on X.

"@HCI_London has taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity," the post added.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, in March, Pro-Khalistani protestors staged a demonstration during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the United Kingdom near the Chatham House.

The protesters had gathered outside the building, holding flags and speakers as they chanted slogans.

Advertisement

During his visit to the United Kingdom, EAM Jaishankar held discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and several other senior leaders.

Following the protests, India strongly condemned the incident after it saw footage of a breach of security during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UK and strongly condemned the "provocative activities" of these separatists and extremists.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that India deplores the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases.

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations," an MEA spokesperson said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts