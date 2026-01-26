DT
PT
Home / World / Indian High Commission in Pakistan celebrates 77th Republic Day

Indian High Commission in Pakistan celebrates 77th Republic Day

ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], January 26 (ANI): The High Commission of India in Pakistan celebrated the 77th Republic Day on Monday. Charge d'affaires Gitika Srivastav unfurled the tri-color which was followed by the singing of national anthem.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian High Commission in Pakistan said, "Celebrating the Indian Republic - Birthplace of Democracy. 77th Republic Day - A day to renew our pledge to upholding the ideals of our constitution. High Commission of India, Islamabad celebrated the 77th Republic Day. C'dA Ms Geetika Srivastava @gitikasrivastav unfurled the tricolour which was followed by singing of the National Anthem and reading of Hon'ble President's address to the nation."

https://x.com/IndiainPakistan/status/2015677178722341185?s=20

A glass-cased Integrated Operational Centre (IOC) showcasing the conduct of Operation Sindoor rolled down Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade on Monday. The display highlighted the success of the operation and the coordinated efforts of India's armed forces.

The operation led to the neutralisation of over 100 terrorists and enemy soldiers, along with the destruction of key strategic assets, bringing the enemy to its knees within just 88 hours.

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

The Indian Air Force presented a stupendous fly-past as the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path in the national capital

Precision at tremendous speeds was on display as the Air Force Pilots showcased the incredible symbiosis of man and machine.

A total of 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter aircraft, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters, participated in this year's Republic Day flypast. These aircraft are operating from five different bases.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were the Chief Guests for the 2026 Republic Day celebrations.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

