Indian High Commissioner calls on Bangladesh health minister to strengthen healthcare cooperation

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 20 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, on Thursday paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh, Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain, in Dhaka.

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During the meeting, the two sides held discussions on matters of mutual benefit and interest, with a specific focus on deepening bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector, the Indian mission in Dhaka said in a statement.

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The discussions underscored the shared commitment to enhancing ties between the two nations, particularly in fostering greater people-to-people cooperation in the field of medical and health services.

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The meeting is viewed as part of ongoing diplomatic engagements between India and Bangladesh aimed at strengthening institutional partnerships and collaborative frameworks in critical sectors.

High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh, H. E. Mr. Sardar Md. Sakhawat Hossain on 20 August 2026. Both sides discussed issues of mutual benefit and mutual interest to further people-to-people cooperation… pic.twitter.com/Xro75Zs8du — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) August 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Trivedi had today also paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Finance and Planning of Bangladesh, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, and held discussions on matters of mutual interest such as economic cooperation and bilateral development projects between India and Bangladesh, as per a statement by the Indian mission.

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Meanwhile, Trivedi had during an address to a business reception on Tuesday for a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation in Dhaka, said his primary objective was to strengthen ties between the two "vibrant democracies", particularly by focusing on the aspirations and potential of their young populations.

He also highlighted the importance of 'India's Neighbourhood First Policy' and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to send him to Bangladesh because of the importance India attaches to its relationship with the neighbouring country.

The Indian envoy emphasised that shared aspirations, youth potential, and historical and cultural ties between India and Bangladesh go beyond their geographical proximity.

Earlier, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka celebrated India's 80th Independence Day with pomp and grandeur.

In his speech on the occassion, Trivedi highlighted India's growing momentum, driven by innovation, resilience and the collective aspirations of its citizens, and called upon members of the Indian community in Bangladesh to remain an integral part of the country's continuing journey.

Reflecting on India-Bangladesh relations, Trivedi said the roots of the two countries' freedom struggles were "deeply intertwined", with the relationship continuing to flourish on the foundation of shared history, mutual respect and partnership. (ANI)

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