Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi calls on Speaker, Deputy Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 2 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Bangaldesh, Dinesh Trivedi, called on the Speaker of the Bangladesh National Parliament, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Bir Bikram, MP and Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament, Barrister Kaiser Kamal, MP. The meetings took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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The meeting with the Speaker was held today (Wednesday) at the Speaker's office.

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The Speaker of the Bangladesh National Parliament, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Bir Bikram, MP, stated that Bangladesh-India relations have always progressed through various ups and downs. He noted that the historical relationship between Bangladesh and India has evolved under different circumstances over time, said a press release from the Bangladesh Parliament secretariat.

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The Speaker stated that through the staged elections of 2008, 2014, 2018, and 2024, the Awami League government undermined the democratic rights of the people. He added that the 2024 mass uprising led by students and the general public paved the way for the restoration of democracy. He further mentioned that during Sheikh Hasina's regime, the relationship between India and Bangladesh was strictly government-centric.

The Speaker emphasised that people-to-people relations should be the foundation of India-Bangladesh ties. He added that this relationship will move forward based on mutual respect and independent sovereignty.

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Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi stated that the Government of India is keen on building a people-centric relationship between the two nations. He mentioned that the current government is working to fulfil the aspirations of the people by establishing strong people-to-people connections.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on reciprocal parliamentary delegation visits to expand bilateral ties, the Rohingya crisis and rehabilitation, as well as sports and cultural exchanges.

The High Commissioner extended an invitation to the Speaker on behalf of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to visit India. He emphasised the importance of exchanging parliamentary delegation visits between India and Bangladesh.

Representatives of the Indian High Commission, the Secretary of the National Parliament Secretariat, and other relevant officials were present at the event.

Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, also paid a courtesy call on the Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament, Barrister Kaiser Kamal, MP.

The courtesy meeting took place today (Tuesday) at the Deputy Speaker's office in the National Parliament Building.

During the meeting, cordial discussions were held on various issues, including bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India, parliamentary diplomacy, modernising parliamentary activities through the use of information technology, and further strengthening cooperation.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dinesh Trivedi praised the magnificent architectural design of the National Parliament Building, created by Louis I Kahn. Referring to the historical and friendly relations between Bangladesh and India, he stated that the two nations are bound by a shared history, culture, tradition, and mutual interest. To further advance existing relations, he emphasised increasing parliamentary engagement and cooperation. He noted that enhancing interaction among parliamentarians, conducting regular exchanges of views, and arranging bilateral parliamentary visits would play a crucial role in strengthening ties.

Describing the Indian Parliament as a modern legislative body, Barrister Kaiser Kamal shared that Bangladesh has already initiated steps to implement an e-Parliament system and expressed hope for India's cooperation in its successful realisation.

He highlighted that having an experienced parliamentarian like Dinesh Trivedi as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh presents a great opportunity in this regard. The Deputy Speaker expressed optimism that the High Commissioner would act as a bridge to foster parliamentary communication and help modernise Bangladesh's parliamentary system.

The Deputy Speaker added that creating avenues for parliamentary diplomatic cooperation could serve as an excellent platform for exchanging knowledge and best practices between the two countries.

Both sides expressed hope for further strengthening bilateral relations, expanding areas of cooperation, and deepening mutual trust, stability, and confidence, prioritising the welfare of the people above all.

The Secretary of the National Parliament Secretariat, Barrister Md Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan, the Deputy High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, and other senior officials were present during the meeting. (ANI)

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